France Launches New Probe Linked to Le Pen Trial

By Staff, Agencies

French prosecutors have launched an investigation into threats against the judge who presided over a case in which right-wing presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen was sentenced to prison and barred from running for office.

On Monday, Le Pen, the former leader of the conservative National Rally party [RN], was sentenced to four years in prison – two of them suspended and two more to be served under electronic monitoring, a hefty fine, and a five-year ban on holding public office.

The court found her guilty of embezzling European Parliament funds by allegedly diverting them from official duties to party activities in France. The verdict prevents her from running in the 2027 presidential election. Le Pen has denied wrongdoing and said she would appeal.

The conviction prompted outrage from supporters, with many expressing angers online. According to French media, Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who presided over her case in Paris, received “a large number of messages containing clearly expressed personal threats.” The judge was placed under police protection shortly after the ruling, with patrols reportedly stationed outside her home.

The probe has been handed over to the Brigade for Repression of Crimes Against the Person, a special French police unit responsible for handling serious crimes.

This is the second investigation concerning threats tied to Le Pen’s trial. An earlier case opened in January was over death threats posted to the far-right website Riposte Laique. The posts, which have since been deleted, targeted Judge de Perthuis and prosecutors Louise Neyton and Nicolas Barret.

Le Pen, a critic of NATO’s presence in Europe and EU sanctions on Russia, has run for president three times, finishing second in 2017 and 2022. Her party currently holds the most seats in the National Assembly, while her approval rating tops that of her nearest potential rival in the presidential race – former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe – by over ten points, according to a recent Ifop poll.

She claims her conviction was politically motivated and has pledged to fight it. The Paris Court of Appeal said on Tuesday that it expects to rule on Le Pen’s case by summer 2026, which could allow her to run in 2027 if the verdict is overturned.