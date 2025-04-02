Iran FM: We’ll Never Go for Nukes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated that his country will never seek to acquire nuclear weapons, reminding the US of the absurdity of military option for dealing with Iran.

“POTUS may not like the 2015 nuclear deal. But it contains one vital commitment by Iran which remains in place, and which even the US —being out of the deal— has benefited from: ‘Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons’,” Araqchi said in a pot on his X account on Tuesday.

“10 years after signing the JCPOA —and 7 years after the US unilaterally walked away from it— there is not ONE SHRED OF PROOF that Iran has violated this commitment. Even DNI Gabbard recently made this abundantly clear,” the foreign minister added, referring to comments from US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“Diplomatic engagement worked in the past and can still work. BUT, it should be clear to all that there is —by definition— no such thing as a ‘military option’ let alone a ‘military solution’,” he underlined.

“Catastrophic failures in our region which have cost prior US administrations MORE THAN 7 TRILLION DOLLARS are ample evidence,” Araqchi stated.