Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran FM: We’ll Never Go for Nukes

Iran FM: We’ll Never Go for Nukes
folder_openIran access_time 24 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated that his country will never seek to acquire nuclear weapons, reminding the US of the absurdity of military option for dealing with Iran.

“POTUS may not like the 2015 nuclear deal. But it contains one vital commitment by Iran which remains in place, and which even the US —being out of the deal— has benefited from: ‘Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons’,” Araqchi said in a pot on his X account on Tuesday.

“10 years after signing the JCPOA —and 7 years after the US unilaterally walked away from it— there is not ONE SHRED OF PROOF that Iran has violated this commitment. Even DNI Gabbard recently made this abundantly clear,” the foreign minister added, referring to comments from US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“Diplomatic engagement worked in the past and can still work. BUT, it should be clear to all that there is —by definition— no such thing as a ‘military option’ let alone a ‘military solution’,” he underlined.

“Catastrophic failures in our region which have cost prior US administrations MORE THAN 7 TRILLION DOLLARS are ample evidence,” Araqchi stated.

Iran araqchi UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran FM: We’ll Never Go for Nukes

Iran FM: We’ll Never Go for Nukes

24 minutes ago
Iran Condemns Trump’s Threats in Letter to UN, Warns Against US and ’Israeli’ Aggression

Iran Condemns Trump’s Threats in Letter to UN, Warns Against US and ’Israeli’ Aggression

20 hours ago
Leader’s Aide: If US Strikes, Iran May Have No Choice but to Go Nuclear

Leader’s Aide: If US Strikes, Iran May Have No Choice but to Go Nuclear

21 hours ago
Iran Protests Trump’s Threats and “Israeli” Malicious Acts

Iran Protests Trump’s Threats and “Israeli” Malicious Acts

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-04-2025 Hour: 11:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot