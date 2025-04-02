“Israel” Expands Military Ops in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz announced the expansion of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces' military operations in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Troops will advance to clear territories “of terrorists and infrastructure, and capture extensive territory that will be added to ‘Israel’s’ security areas,” 'The Times of Israel' cited Katz as saying, as the security minister also called on the people of Gaza to overthrow Hamas and return all the “Israeli” captives.

"Israel" resumed its war on the Strip after derailing the ceasefire agreement instead of moving to the agreed-upon second phase.

The Health Ministry in Gaza Strip reported on April 1 that 42 martyrs, including one body recovered from the rubble, and 183 injuries have been received by hospitals in Gaza in the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing “Israeli” aggression.

Since "Israel" renewed its aggression on the Strip on March 18, 2025, the toll has climbed to 1,042 martyrs and 2,542 injuries. The cumulative toll of the genocide since October 7, 2023, has now climbed to 50,399 martyrs and 114,583 injuries, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

At least 322 children have been martyred and 609 have been injured in the Gaza Strip in the last ten days following the breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza, the UN children's fund [UNICEF] announced on March 31.

“The ceasefire in Gaza provided a desperately needed lifeline for Gaza's children and hope for a path to recovery,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated, noting that “Children have again been plunged into a cycle of deadly violence and deprivation. All parties must adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect children,” she stated.

On March 26, Katz said the occupation's military would "soon operate with full force in additional areas of Gaza" and would send out more evacuation orders.

He also threatened to annex parts of the Gaza Strip unless Hamas releases the remaining “Israeli” captives.

In a statement on Friday, he said, "I ordered [the army] to seize more territory in Gaza... The more Hamas refuses to free the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed by ‘Israel’.”