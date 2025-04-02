“Israel” Martyrs Hezbollah Commander, Son in Latest “Israeli” Aggression on Dahyieh

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah announced on Tuesday the martyrdom of Commander Hassan Ali Bdeir, known as Hajj Rabih, on the path to occupied al-Quds.

Hezbollah officially mourned Bdeir and his son, Ali, who were martyred in the “Israeli” airstrike that targeted a residential building in Beirut’s Southern Suburb on Tuesday dawn.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of four people, including a woman, and left six others wounded, one of whom is in critical condition.

Hezbollah called on supporters to participate in the funeral procession of the two martyrs, scheduled for Wednesday at Rawdat Al-Hawraa Zainab in Beirut.

Earlier, Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi stated that the events of Tuesday morning have escalated the situation to a whole new level, describing it as a major act of aggression.

Al-Moussawi held the international community and the United States accountable for the “Israeli” aggression, labeling it a crime.

"The situation is no longer tolerable," he underscored, emphasizing that the international community is witnessing the targeting of children in their sleep and asserting that there is no justification for attacking civilians.

In response to the aggression, Al-Moussawi called for the activation of top-level diplomacy to find solutions and urged the Lebanese government to summon the ambassadors of major powers.

The lawmaker emphasized Lebanon’s stance, stating, “We are not warmongers,” clarifying that “it is the enemy who has effectively ended the ceasefire agreement through its continuous raids and violations in the South, the Beqaa, and the Southern Suburbs [Dahyieh].”

On his part, MP Ali Ammar confirmed that “Hezbollah is exercising the utmost patience and restraint, but patience has its limits. We are waiting, and resistance continues.”

He further added that “The Resistance is at full strength, prepared, and has more than compensated for all its losses,” stressing that this is “not mere rhetoric to boost morale.”

“The only language that works against the enemy is the language of resistance and steadfastness,” Ammar asserted.