Yemeni Forces Attack US Aircraft Carrier with Cruise Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they have carried out a new operation against the United States, targeting an American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea for the third time in the past 24 hours.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that in retaliation to the American aggression against Yemen, “the Naval Forces, Rocket Forces, and the Air Force of our Armed Forces have targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, using several cruise missiles and drones.”

"The engagement is ongoing at the time of this statement, marking the third such operation in the past 24 hours," it added.

“Our military operations against the American enemy will continue, targeting their warships in the declared operational zone with increasing intensity, God willing,” the statement said.

The Armed Forces said that Yemen’s operations against “Israel” will also continue by preventing navigation of the entity’s vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas and targeting its military and vital facilities.

“Additionally, our military operations against the “Israeli” enemy, by preventing its navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea and targeting its military and strategic facilities, aim to halt the genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza—a crime being committed in full view of Arabs, Muslims, and the world,” the statement said.

They stressed that anti-“Israel” operations will go on until the entity’s genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza stops and the siege of the territory is lifted.

On Monday night, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the downing of a US MQ-9 drone over Ma'rib Governorate, the 16th drone downed by the country since October 7, 2023.

On Sunday night, the United States carried out more acts of aggression against Yemen to force the Arab country to stop its support for Palestinians in Gaza.

American warplanes conducted thirteen intense airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana'a.

The Yemeni media reported eight attacks on Sana’a’s Al-Malikah area and five strikes on the Sarf area.

The attacks followed earlier strikes that left one civilian dead and twelve wounded in two districts of Sana’a.

Most of the US attacks target civilian buildings in the Yemeni capital.