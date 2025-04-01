UN: “Israeli” Forces Execute 15 Palestinian Medics in Rafah

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] has reported that “Israeli” occupation forces executed 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers in southern Gaza.

The victims, including a United Nations employee, were buried in a mass grave in Rafah’s Tel Al-Sultan district.

The attack took place on March 23, following a renewed “Israeli” offensive near the Egyptian border. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society [PRCS] and civil defense teams were attempting to retrieve injured colleagues when they were targeted by “Israeli” fire.

OCHA stated that ambulances, clearly marked with medical insignia, were deliberately struck one by one.

A PRCS official revealed that one medic was detained before being executed, as his body was later found with his hands tied. The fate of another rescue worker remains unknown.

Jonathan Whittall, head of OCHA in Palestine, described the scene in a video statement:

“One by one, the paramedics and civil defense workers were hit. Their bodies were gathered and buried in this mass grave. We’re digging them out in their uniforms, with their gloves on. They were here to save lives. Instead, they ended up in a mass grave.”

According to Whittall, “Israeli” forces used a bulldozer to bury the bodies, along with their ambulances, a UN vehicle, and a fire truck.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], confirmed that a UN staff member was among the deceased, calling the killings a “profound violation of human dignity.”

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies [IFRC] labeled the attack the deadliest assault on Red Crescent personnel since 2017.

IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain condemned the killings, stating: “I am heartbroken. These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people. They were humanitarians. They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked.”

“Israel” defended its actions, claiming that its troops fired at vehicles that were moving “suspiciously” without headlights or emergency signals in an “active combat zone.” The military also asserted that the PRCS had failed to coordinate its movements.

However, the PRCS rejected these claims, emphasizing that Tel Al-Sultan was a designated safe zone where coordination was not required.

The organization also accused “Israeli” forces of obstructing efforts to recover the bodies, leading to delays of several days. Some victims showed signs of decomposition, while others bore gunshot wounds to the upper body.

This execution of medical personnel is part of a broader pattern of attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system. Since October 2023, “Israeli” forces have murdered over 1,060 healthcare workers and systematically destroyed hospitals and medical facilities across the besieged enclave.

Whittall condemned the attack, stating, “It’s an absolute horror what has happened here. This should never happen. Healthcare workers should never be a target.”

As international condemnation mounts, humanitarian organizations continue to demand accountability and an immediate halt to attacks on medical personnel and facilities in Gaza.