Severe Flooding Strikes Greek Tourist Islands Ahead of Holidays

By Staff, Agencies

Several Greek islands, including popular tourist destinations Paros and Mykonos, experienced severe flooding and hailstorms, leading to school closures and emergency response efforts.

The extreme weather, which swept across the Aegean Sea late Monday, left roads submerged and authorities working to clear the damage.

Paros was among the hardest hit, with torrential rains turning streets into muddy rivers and stranding numerous vehicles.

Emergency crews rescued 13 people trapped by the storm, and while no injuries or missing persons were reported, significant road damage was confirmed. Mayor Costas Bizas described the situation as a “catastrophe” that unfolded in just two hours.

On Mykonos, where flooding was less severe, excavators were used to redirect water surging past seafront cafes and restaurants. Schools remained closed on both islands, along with others in the region, including Syros, Symi, Kalymnos and Kos.

Authorities issued mobile alerts urging residents to stay indoors as emergency crews worked to clear roads blocked by debris.

Severe weather warnings remain in place for other Cyclades islands. Greece has faced increasingly frequent floods in recent years, which scientists link to climate change and warming waters.

In 2023, the country endured its worst rainstorm in nearly a century, which claimed 17 lives and caused widespread destruction in Thessaly.

Amid these challenges, Greece continues to rely on tourism, a crucial part of its economy. Last year, the government announced a 20-euro levy on cruise ship visitors to Mykonos during peak season to manage overtourism.