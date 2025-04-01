Qatar Joins ’Israel’ for ’Side by Side Training’ in Aerial Drills in Greece

By Staff, Agencies

Qatar is participating in an air exercise hosted by Greece alongside "Israel" and at least ten other countries, including Bahrain and the UAE.

Qatar's participation in Iniochos 2025 air exercise, which also include the US, France, India, Italy, Montenegro, Poland, Slovenia and Spain, is unusual given that it is a key mediator in talks between "Israel" and Hamas.

According to KAN television, "Israel" was surprised to see the full list of participants published on the Hellenic Air Force's website, given its request to keep its involvement, and that of others like Qatar, confidential.

Despite the disclosure, the channel said, Qatari and "Israeli" air forces are now training in the same sky, attending joint briefings and cooperating in simulated missions.

“Qatar and 'Israel' are now training together in Greece,” it said.

The report comes amid the ongoing “Qatargate” scandal involving two top aides to "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who are said to have transferred money from Qatar.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the aides are suspected of having orchestrated or been involved in a campaign to improve Qatar's image abroad.

On Monday, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, senior cabinet staffers, were arrested and Netanyahu left his corruption trial at a "Tel Aviv" court abruptly to give evidence in an investigation into possible ties between his aides and Qatar.

The deployment phase of the exercise kicked off on March 24. The aerial drills began on Tuesday, and are scheduled to last through April 11.

The Hellenic Air Force says the drill is meant to simulate a variety of scenarios, including evading attacks, strikes, and search and rescue. It includes joint air combat simulations and operational coordination.

Qatar is reportedly participating with F-15 fighter jets, while the UAE deployed Mirage 2000 aircraft.

Greece generally does not publicize the involvement of Arab countries in military drills; however, this year it made an exception by explicitly naming Qatar and the UAE as participants.

The "Israeli" air force has only sent a Gulfstream G550 spy plane for Iniochos exercise this year. This is while it had sent several fighter jet squadrons and refuelers, in addition to spy planes, in previous editions.