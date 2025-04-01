Trump Hints at Renewed Communication with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that communication is taking place with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, suggesting the possibility of renewed engagement between Washington and Pyongyang.

Speaking at the White House, Trump stated, “Well, I do. ... We have a great relationship,” when asked if he planned to reach out to Kim.

He added, “There is communication. I think it’s very important,” and hinted at future action by saying, “I will probably do something at some point.”

This marks a shift from Trump’s earlier remarks about potentially reaching out to North Korea and raises speculation about the nature of these communications.

While high-level talks may not be imminent, experts believe unofficial working-level contact could be occurring through figures such as Richard Grenell, the US special envoy to North Korea, or Alex Wong, the deputy national security adviser.

Trump’s comments have also drawn attention to his continued emphasis on North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.

He praised Kim as a “smart guy” leading a “big nuclear nation,” language that some analysts worry could signal a shift toward recognizing North Korea as a de facto nuclear power.

Such recognition might open the door to arms control negotiations rather than complete denuclearization, a possibility that has raised concerns among observers.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has suggested that if full denuclearization remains unfeasible in the short term, Washington and Pyongyang could explore smaller-scale agreements, such as a nuclear freeze or arms reduction.

Meanwhile, the US Office of the Director of “National” Intelligence has warned that Kim sees his nuclear arsenal as vital to regime security and national identity, making full disarmament unlikely.

Despite these uncertainties, a South Korean Ministry of Unification official stated that any US-North Korea dialogue contributing to denuclearization would be welcomed.

However, for now, the scope and intent of Trump’s communication with Kim remain unclear.