Macron Mending Ties with Former Colony

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with Algerian leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune about the state of bilateral relations and tensions that have built up between the two countries in recent months, the Elysee Palace has announced.

In a joint statement late Monday, tmacronhe Elysee said Macron and Tebboune held a “long, frank, and friendly” talk on the phone and agreed to maintain dialogue to resolve issues, including immediately resuming security cooperation.

“They agreed to work closely together to give this relationship a new ambition in this spirit of friendship, allowing all aspects of the bilateral relationship to be addressed with a focus on efficiency and results,” the French president’s office stated.

“The two presidents… pledged to work to strengthen trade and investment while respecting the interests of both countries,” it added.

During the conversation, the French president urged his counterpart to show “mercy and humanity” towards jailed French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal.

The author, Sansal, was sentenced to five years in prison for "attacking territorial integrity" and was detained since late last year, criticized by Macron as a French "imposter."

The already strained relations between France and the North African country began deteriorating last July, when Macron endorsed a controversial Moroccan autonomy plan for the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Algiers, which supports the sparsely populated region’s independence, recalled its ambassador from Paris in protest of the move.

Tebboune also canceled a long-delayed official visit to France due to the feud, while accusing Paris of colonial-era genocide.

In late February, the African state’s Foreign Ministry reported that the French authorities had imposed restrictions on entry into France for Algerians who hold “special travel documents” that ordinarily exempt them from visa formalities.

French PM Bayrou warned Paris might reconsider migration agreement with Algeria over deportee issue.

In addition, French Interior Minister confirmed measures at borders, leading to Algerian nationals being returned in a "graduated response."