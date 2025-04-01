’Occupation is Nature of War’: ’Israeli’ MP Wants Gaza ’Cleansed’ of Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

A member of the "Israeli" parliament, the Knesset, from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party says he wants to “cleanse” the besieged Gaza Strip of Palestinians before they launch another attack against the occupying entity.

In an interview with Radio 103FM, lawmaker Amit Halevi said there was no chance of ending the attacks on the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, emphasizing that “occupation is the nature of war.”

The entity’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured some 112,000 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

“We want to occupy the territory to cleanse it of the enemy - otherwise, it will kill your children and kidnap your grandchildren again,” Halevi said, adding, “For many months we have only been dealing with tactics and not with defeating Hamas.”

He also stressed that there was no possibility of ending "Israel's" attacks on Gaza.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 921 Palestinians have lost their lives since ""Israel" restarted its military aggression in Gaza on March 18, after a weeks-long ceasefire.

"Israel" refused to proceed with the second stage of the deal, aiming to pressure Hamas for captive release, violating ceasefire, and killing Palestinians, including 183 children.

“We want to distinguish between the status of the territory and control over it, and the status of the residents, which is definitely something that deserves to be defined.

"Israel" closed borders in March, preventing aid from reaching Gaza and exacerbating food insecurity, with over 90 percent of the population now at risk.

The "Israeli" military aimed to increase its presence in Gaza to pressure Hamas for a new exchange deal, as reported by Barak Ravid on Monday.

“Some 'Israeli' officials said reoccupation is a step towards implementing the plan for ‘voluntary departure’ of Palestinians from Gaza and is necessary to defeat Hamas,” he added.

Hamas, however, has rejected any new deal with the occupation entity.

“The movement emphasized it is not seeking new demands, only the implementation of what was already signed and guaranteed,” said the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, during a speech on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Ravid warns of potential forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, stating that if no agreement is reached, "Israel" may reoccupy most of the strip and confine over two million people to a humanitarian zone.

Netanyahu rejected the Hamas truce, demanded the disarmament and it's leader expelled, and planned for Gazan migration under US backing.