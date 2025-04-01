Iran Condemns Trump’s Threats in Letter to UN, Warns Against US and ’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump’s latest threats, calling them a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a letter sent to the UN Secretary General and the president of the Security Council, Iran’s permanent ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticized Trump’s repeated threats against sovereign nations.

Trump stated in an interview with NBC News on Saturday that Iran would face bombing if it did not agree to a deal with the US. He also warned of imposing what he termed “secondary tariffs” on Iran.

Iravani denounced Trump’s remarks as reckless and belligerent, emphasizing that such threats violate Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force or threats against any nation’s sovereignty.

He accused the US president of disregarding international norms since assuming office in January 2025 and urged the UN Security Council to condemn his threats.

“The United States, as a permanent member of the Security Council, has a responsibility to uphold the UN Charter, yet it consistently wields military threats as a tool of coercion,” Iravani said, warning that failure to address such actions could have catastrophic consequences for global stability.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to regional peace and security but warned that Tehran would respond swiftly to any act of aggression by the US or its proxy, the 'Israeli' entity, against its sovereignty or national interests.

He stressed that Washington would bear full responsibility for the consequences of any hostile actions.

On March 7, Trump announced that he had written to Iran, calling for nuclear negotiations while simultaneously threatening military action. The letter was delivered to Tehran on March 12 by UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Seyyed Ali Khamenei dismissed Trump’s outreach, describing it as an attempt to manipulate global public opinion. He warned that US threats “will get them nowhere” and vowed reciprocal measures if Washington or its allies took hostile actions against Iran.