Lawfare Tactics Deployed in Canada Against Opponents of genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist lawfare hit Canada again when Dahlia Kurtz, a Zionist influencer, and Neil Oberman, a prominent Zionist lawyer, harangued the police to reopen a closed case of harassment; consequently, they arrested leading anti-Zionist campaigner Yves Engler.

Engler had done nothing wrong, but he was locked up for five days, as he has noted, the reason why he has been targeted is because he is a clear eyed critic of the Zionist lobby who is not afraid to tell the truth.

The Center for "Israel" and Jewish affairs (CIJA) has over 40 staff and a ten million budget." CIJA is perhaps the most prominent Zionist lobby group in Canada. It certainly does a lot of lobbying.

The official Canadian lobby register lists the topics, government departments and lobbyists from CIJA who are involved.

It declares 18 separate lobbyists on the register, CIJA, like the rest of the lobby, is inserted in the regime's International Network, the digital network.

Richard Clark of CIJA was amongst the attendees at its inaugural event in 2018. Clark has now infiltrated government circles, filling the role of Chief of Staff to Ontario's Ministry of Finance.

In 2019, several Canadians attended including, Daniel Coron, representing B'nai B'rith Canada, who now works for allied voices for "Israel." Qasim Hafiz, Middle East analyst, Christians United for "Israel," Canada.

Hafiz is a British Muslim who has become a collaborator with Zionist groups by condemning radical Islam. The implication of this coordination is that all the key lobby groups are a part of a coordinated network.