Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria Claims 118 Lives

By Staff, Agencies

Nigeria has recorded 3,465 suspected cases of Lassa fever between January and March 2025, with 645 confirmed infections and 118 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention [NCDC].

The outbreak has spread across 91 local government areas in 33 states, with Ondo [34%], Edo [21%] and Bauchi [18%] accounting for 73% of confirmed cases. The case fatality rate [CFR] stands at 18.3%, according to Sani Datti, head of corporate communications at the NCDC. Additionally, 20 infections have been reported among healthcare workers across multiple states.

Lassa fever, an acute viral hemorrhagic illness endemic to parts of West Africa, was first identified in Nigeria in 1969.

It is primarily transmitted through food or household items contaminated by rodent urine or feces, with human-to-human transmission occurring in healthcare settings with poor infection control.

Symptoms include sore throat, muscle pain, cough, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, potentially progressing to facial swelling, lung fluid accumulation, and internal bleeding.

In response, the NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams [RRTs] to 10 high-burden states, including Kogi, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Gombe and Nasarawa.

The agency has called on state governments to support free treatment for patients and urged private sector contributions to medical supplies and public awareness campaigns.

NCDC Director General Jide Idris has advised Nigerians to maintain environmental hygiene and take measures to prevent rodents from contaminating food and household items, stressing that these are key to preventing Lassa fever.