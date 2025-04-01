Leader’s Aide: If US Strikes, Iran May Have No Choice but to Go Nuclear

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that if the United States and "Israel" attack Iran under any nuclear pretext, the Islamic Republic may be left with no choice but to develop nuclear weapons.

Ali Larijani made the remarks on Monday, following multiple threats by US President Donald Trump to bomb Iran if it refuses to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Washington.

"Iran holds a significant position among global powers, and many Western nations seek independent relations with Tehran. However, US pressure has prevented them from taking a clear stance," Larijani stated in an interview.

In 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and reinstated severe sanctions against Iran as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign. In response, Iran took lawful nuclear measures, including the deployment of advanced centrifuges.

"If the US or 'Israel' attacks Iran over its nuclear program, the Islamic Republic will be compelled to develop nuclear weapons. The Iranian people themselves will demand such a move," Larijani warned.

Trump recently revealed that he had sent a letter to Iran, which was delivered through UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash. However, Tehran firmly rejected negotiations under pressure. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran had responded to the letter via Oman.

On Monday, Imam Khamenei reiterated that any US aggression against Iran would be met with a severe response.

Larijani emphasized that Trump's threats are widely seen as rhetoric, but added that Imam Khamenei had always been skeptical of the JCPOA, citing how easily a US president could violate it while Iran remained committed.

"Iran’s nuclear program cannot be destroyed by bombing. The Leader's fatwa prohibits nuclear weapons, but if the US miscalculates, public pressure will push Iran toward nuclear armament," he stressed.

Despite economic challenges, Larijani stated that Iran enjoys strong public support, dismissing Western efforts to destabilize the country from within.

Iran remains one of the most closely monitored members of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and has upheld its commitments under international nuclear regulations. Imam Khamenei has issued a religious decree banning nuclear weapons, reinforcing Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear activities.