“Israeli” Forces Murder Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Amid Relentless Bombardment

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces continue their relentless assault on the Gaza Strip, launching air and artillery strikes that have murdered and wounded more Palestinian civilians across the besieged territory.

At least ten civilians, including women and children, lost their lives on Monday when an airstrike targeted a home in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Another attack struck a group of people in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five individuals.

Further south, a woman and a child were killed when “Israeli” warplanes bombed tents housing displaced civilians west of Khan Yunis. A separate strike in central Khan Yunis claimed the lives of at least six more civilians, including children, and left many others injured.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the latest “Israeli” assaults have caused the martyrdom of at least 80 Palestinians and wounded more than 300 in just the past two days.

The massacres come in the wake of Eid Al-Fitr, during which at least 64 Palestinians were murdered on the holiday’s first day alone.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement condemned the murder of civilians on Eid, including children still wearing their festive clothes, saying such actions expose “Israel’s” fascism and its complete disregard for human and moral values.

On March 18, the “Israeli” army launched a surprise aerial assault on Gaza, causing the martyrdom over 1,000 people, injuring more than 2,300 others, and shattering the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, along with the deal for exchanging “Israeli” captives for Palestinian prisoners.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that more than 50,300 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been murdered, while over 114,400 others have been injured in the brutal “Israeli” onslaught.