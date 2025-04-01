Yemeni Forces Down US MQ-9 Drone Amid Continued Support for Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced the downing of a US MQ-9 drone over Marib Governorate, marking the 16th such aircraft targeted since October 7, 2023.

“In response to the American aggression against our country, our air defenses successfully shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was conducting hostile operations in Marib’s airspace, using a suitable, domestically manufactured missile,” the Yemeni Armed Forces stated on Monday night.

The statement emphasized that this latest operation is part of the ongoing “Battle of the Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza,” adding that US forces had launched several airstrikes in recent hours, resulting in casualties, injuries and damage to civilian property.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to preventing “Israeli” navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas and vowed to continue supporting the Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.

“They will not hesitate, with Allah Almighty’s help, to carry out further defensive operations against all enemy warships in the coming days,” the statement affirmed.

On Sunday night, the United States escalated its attacks on Yemen in an effort to pressure the country into ceasing its support for Palestinians in Gaza. American warplanes launched 13 intense airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with eight targeting the Al-Malikah area and five striking Sarf. Earlier raids left one civilian dead and 12 others wounded in two districts of the capital.

Most of these US attacks have struck civilian buildings in Sanaa, further escalating tensions.

Since October 7, 2023, Yemenis have been targeting “Israeli” and American assets in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and in response to the ongoing US-UK aggression against their country. Their operations have effectively shut down the “Eilat” port in the southern part of the occupied territories, dealing significant economic blows to “Israel.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces have affirmed that their operations will continue until “Israel” halts its military offensives in Gaza.