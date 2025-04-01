“Israeli” Warplanes Violate Ceasefire with Dawn Raids on Residential Building in Beirut’s Dahiyeh

By Al-Ahed News

In yet another flagrant violation of the ceasefire and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, as well as a blatant breach of Lebanese sovereignty, the "Israeli" war machine launched a treacherous aerial assault at dawn today, Tuesday, striking a residential building in the Mouawad area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, near the Imam Al-Kadzem Complex.

At approximately 3:30 AM on April 1, 2025, without prior warning, “Israeli” warplanes targeted the top three floors of the residential building, resulting—according to initial reports—in several martyrs and an undetermined number of civilian casualties.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health confirmed in a preliminary statement that the “Israeli” airstrike claimed the lives of three people and injured four others.

The aggression inflicted severe damage on the targeted building, particularly on its upper floors, where two apartments were nearly obliterated. Surrounding residential buildings sustained considerable destruction, while a large number of parked vehicles in the vicinity were reduced to wreckage. The powerful blast also shattered windows in numerous homes across the area.

Residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] awoke to the deafening sound of consecutive explosions, as “Israeli” fighter jets roared menacingly at low altitudes over Lebanese airspace.

Rescue teams and civil defense units are actively engaged in evacuation and emergency response efforts, rushing the wounded to nearby hospitals. Meanwhile, enraged residents gathered at the site, chanting defiantly, “Death to ‘Israel’” and “At your service, O [Sayyed] Nasrallah.”

This marks the second “Israeli” airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs since the ceasefire took effect last November, following a previous attack on a civilian building just last Friday.

It also adds to the hundreds of violations committed by the Zionist enemy against the ceasefire agreement, spanning the Beqaa and South Lebanon.