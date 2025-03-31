Iran Protests Trump’s Threats and “Israeli” Malicious Acts

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the caretaker of Switzerland’s embassy in Tehran on Monday to protest both the "Israeli" entity’s actions in the region and US President Donald Trump’s recent threats against the Islamic Republic.

The Swiss diplomat, representing US interests in Tehran, was called in by Issa Kameli, the Director General for the Americas at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Kameli handed over an official protest, expressing Iran's determination to respond decisively to any threats. He condemned Trump's remarks as causing unnecessary tension and violating international law and the United Nations Charter.

In response, the Swiss envoy assured Iran’s message would be communicated to the US government.

On Saturday, Trump told NBC News that Iran would face bombing if it did not reach a deal with the United States, also threatening "secondary tariffs" on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned Trump's words, calling the threat of bombing an affront to global peace and security.

Baghaei stated that such remarks from a Head of State were deeply troubling and undermined the essence of international peace.