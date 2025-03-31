Trump Hints at Pursuing Third Term Despite Constitutional Barriers

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump once again suggested the possibility of seeking a third term as US president, despite the idea being unconstitutional and contrary to the two-term limit in the US Constitution.

In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump clarified his previous remarks, saying, "I'm not joking" when asked about a third term. He also mentioned that "there are methods" that could allow him to pursue this goal.

At 78 years old, Trump has a history of making controversial statements about serving more than two terms.

However, his comments on Sunday were the most direct, implying that plans were already being considered.

He stated that many of his supporters are urging him to seek another term, but emphasized that it is still early in his current administration.

To amend the Constitution to allow a third presidential term would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, which Trump’s Republican Party currently does not hold.

Despite this, Trump hinted at strategies, including a potential scenario in which Vice President JD Vance could run for president and then relinquish the position to him.

Trump refused to provide further details but implied there were other methods to achieve his goal.

If Trump does not pursue a constitutional amendment, he would need support from two-thirds of the 50 US states to call a constitutional convention that could propose changes to the Constitution.