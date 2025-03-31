‘Qatargate’ Scandal: Netanyahu and Two Aides Under Investigation

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and two of his aides, Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich, are set to be questioned in connection with the ongoing ‘Qatargate’ probe, according to “Israeli” media reports on Monday.

While details remain under a gag order until April 10, various reports suggest that the two aides were arrested earlier that morning.

The investigation focuses on allegations that Netanyahu’s aides were financially backed by Qatar while overseeing hostage negotiations. The charges include bribery, contact with a foreign agent, breach of trust, money laundering, and tax offenses.

Both Feldstein and Urich had been previously detained 12 days ago, but their latest arrest suggests a significant escalation in the case.

Feldstein was already under house arrest for leaking a classified document to a German newspaper to deflect public pressure on Netanyahu following the deaths of six hostages in Hamas captivity.

Additionally, reports indicate that Qatari lobbyists arranged meetings with high-ranking "Israeli" officials through associates linked to Netanyahu’s media team.

Investigators are probing claims that Qatar funded Netanyahu’s spokesperson during the war—a figure with access to sensitive war-related intelligence.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has dismissed the probe as a political maneuver. On March 22, he released a video accusing “Shin Bet” chief Ronen Bar of initiating the ‘Qatargate’ investigation to prevent his dismissal.

The unfolding scandal has raised serious questions about foreign influence in "Israel’s" wartime decision-making and Netanyahu’s inner circle.