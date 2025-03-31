Eid al-Fitr Celebrated Worldwide as Gaza Endures “Israeli” Aggression and Starvation

By Staff, Agencies

Muslims around the world bid farewell to the holy month of Ramadan and celebrated Eid al-Fitr, a joyous occasion marking the conclusion of a month of fasting, devotion, and spiritual reflection.

However, this year’s Eid was observed on different days across the globe, as some countries marked the occasion on Sunday, while others celebrated on Monday due to differences in moon sightings.

Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and most of the Arab world, along with the United States and several European nations, declared Eid on Sunday. Meanwhile, countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Morocco observed the holiday on Monday.

As every year, Eid was greeted with congregational prayers, family gatherings, and festive traditions. In Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City to perform Eid prayers, reaffirming their spiritual and national identity amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

In Serbia, the Islamic community held its central Eid ceremony in the Arab Mosque in Novi Pazar, marking the occasion with communal prayers. In Lisbon, Portugal, Muslims gathered in open-air prayer spaces, celebrating the occasion with loved ones.

In Tehran, Iran, worshipers gathered at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla Grand Prayer Grounds, where Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei led the Eid prayers. In Mashhad, at the holy shrine of Imam Reza [AS], Naqareh drums echoed through the night, welcoming the festive occasion.

Meanwhile, in Islam's holiest city of Mecca, millions of pilgrims and locals participated in mass prayers at the Grand Mosque, highlighting the spiritual essence of Eid. Elsewhere, in Syria, this year’s celebration marked the first Eid al-Fitr since the country’s political transformation, ending over half a century of rule under the Assad family.

However, while many Muslims embraced the festive spirit, others were deprived of joy due to ongoing conflicts. In Gaza, Palestinians observed their second Eid under relentless “Israeli” aggression, facing starvation and devastation.

Overnight airstrikes into Sunday murdered at least 19 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health authorities. “Israel” abruptly ended its ceasefire with Hamas, resuming waves of strikes that have caused the martyrdom of thousands while blocking essential food, medicine and fuel supplies.

Despite the hardships faced in war-torn regions, the occasion remains an important religious holiday for Muslims worldwide.

Eid al-Fitr, which translates to the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is traditionally marked by special prayers, charity, festive meals and visits with loved ones. The celebration begins on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

This year, the global variation in Eid’s timing once again highlighted the significance of moon-sighting traditions, with dedicated teams scanning the skies in different regions to determine the start of the new month.

Whether on Sunday or Monday, Muslims around the world embraced the occasion with faith and resilience, reaffirming their unity despite geographical and political challenges.