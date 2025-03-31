Quds Day: A Call for Unity and Resistance in the Face of Occupation

By Mohamad Hammoud

Introduction

“Jerusalem”, referred to in Arabic as Al-Quds, holds profound religious, historical, and political importance in Islam. As the third holiest city after Mecca and Medina, it has been pivotal in Islamic history, serving as the first Qibla [direction of prayer] and the site of Prophet Muhammad’s miraculous night journey.

Throughout history, Al-Quds has been a center of religious devotion and a battleground for political struggles, especially concerning its occupation. In recognition of its significance, Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution, declared the last Friday of Ramadan as Quds Day, calling for global solidarity in support of Palestine. This essay delves into the religious and historical importance of Al-Quds and the motivations behind Imam Khomeini’s declaration.

The Religious Importance of Al-Quds in Islam

The spiritual significance of Al-Quds is deeply rooted in the Quran and Hadith. It is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and the Dome of the Rock, an iconic Islamic shrine. The city is central to the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad, known as Isra and Mi’raj. Islamic tradition holds that the Prophet was transported from the Kaaba in Mecca to Masjid Al-Aqsa in a single night before ascending to the heavens, meeting past prophets and receiving divine revelations. This pivotal event underscores Al-Quds' role as a meeting point between divine revelation and human history. Though the Qibla was later changed to the Kaaba, Al-Quds retained its sacredness, symbolizing unity among Abrahamic faiths and embodying Islamic heritage.

The Historical Role of Al-Quds in Islamic Civilization

Since the early days of Islam, Al-Quds has held significant historical weight. In 637 CE, Muslims peacefully conquered the city from the Byzantine Empire, treating its Christian inhabitants with respect and ensuring their freedom of worship. The construction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock during the Umayyad period solidified the city’s status as an essential center of Islamic worship.

However, Al-Quds' history is marred by cycles of conquest and conflict. During the Crusades, European invaders seized the city, resulting in violence against Muslims and Jews alike. The city was eventually recaptured by Saladin in 1187, restoring it to Islamic rule and fostering an environment of peaceful coexistence.

In modern times, the status of Al-Quds has become a contentious political and religious issue, particularly after the establishment of the "Israeli" entity in 1948 and the occupation of East Al-Quds in 1967. The displacement of Palestinian communities and restrictions on Muslim access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque have exacerbated tensions, making Al-Quds a powerful symbol of resistance for Muslims worldwide.

Imam Khomeini’s Declaration of Quds Day

In August 1979, Imam Khomeini proclaimed the last Friday of Ramadan as International Quds Day, recognizing the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people and the occupation of Al-Quds. This declaration served several critical purposes:

Call for Unity: In his speech, Imam Khomeini urged Muslims globally to unite against Zionist oppression and the imperialist powers that support "Israel." He emphasized that this day is not solely about Palestine but also about confronting global arrogance and standing up for oppressed peoples everywhere.

Political Resistance: The designation of Quds Day directly challenged Zionist claims over "Al-Quds" and rejected Western policies in the Middle East. Imam Khomeini framed the Palestinian struggle as part of a broader Islamic resistance against imperialism.

Spiritual Significance: By choosing the last Friday of Ramadan—a month associated with reflection and solidarity—Imam Khomeini sought to elevate the Palestinian cause in global Muslim consciousness. He connected political struggle with religious devotion, making the liberation of Al-Quds a sacred duty. For him, Quds Day was not merely symbolic; it was a call to action for Muslims to mobilize against injustice.

Countering Normalization: Quds Day serves as an annual reminder for Muslim governments and communities to resist normalization with "Israel" until Palestinian rights, particularly regarding Al-Quds, are restored.

The Broader Implications of Al-Quds Day Solidarity with Palestine

Quds Day highlights the suffering of Palestinians under "Israel's" occupation, addressing issues like land confiscation, settlement expansion, and human rights abuses. By drawing global attention to these injustices, Quds Day counters narratives that normalize or justify "Israel's" actions.

A Unifying Force for Muslims: One of Imam Khomeini’s goals was to foster unity among Muslims across sectarian divides. He viewed Al-Quds as a cause transcending Sunni-Shia differences, representing a shared religious heritage and common struggle against oppression. Thus, Quds Day symbolizes an ummah [global Muslim community] united by values of justice and resistance.

Anti-Imperialist Struggle: Imam Khomeini framed Quds Day within a broader critique of imperialism, asserting that "Israel's" occupation of Palestine is part of a larger system of Western domination over Muslim-majority countries. By linking Palestinian liberation to anti-imperialist resistance, he sought to inspire Muslims worldwide to challenge both Zionism and the global structures that support it.

Interfaith Solidarity: While primarily observed by Muslims, Quds Day has garnered support from non-Muslim communities opposing oppression and colonialism. In occupied Palestine, Christian Palestinians often join their Muslim counterparts in commemorating this day, illustrating that the struggle for justice transcends religious boundaries.

Conclusion

Al-Quds occupies a unique position in Islam as a city of profound religious significance and ongoing political struggle. Imam Khomeini's establishment of Quds Day transformed this connection into a powerful symbol of Islamic unity and resistance. In an era where Al-Quds is still under "Israel" occupation, the annual commemoration serves as both a spiritual reminder and a political statement—affirming that the city's Islamic character and the rights of its Palestinian inhabitants cannot be erased by occupation. As long as Al-Aqsa remains under threat, Quds Day will continue to mobilize Muslim solidarity across national and sectarian divides, keeping the promise of liberation alive.