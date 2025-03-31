Hamas: Palestinians Mark Eid Amid ’Israeli’ Siege, Starvation and Relentless Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the ongoing Zionist “Israeli” aggression during Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, as Palestinians endure siege, starvation, destruction, and relentless attacks.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people, declaring:

"On the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, we honor the steadfastness of our great people and their heroic resistance. We ask Allah to accept their devotion, their struggle, and their sacrifices."

The statement further denounced the global inaction and unconditional American support for the occupation: "This year, Eid arrives as our people in Gaza, the West Bank and Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] suffer under brutal Zionist aggression—besieged, starved and killed—while the world remains shamefully silent."

Hamas urged Arab and Muslim nations to escalate their support, intensify efforts to end the siege, and amplify pressure to halt the aggression.

The movement reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the path of resistance, pledging to fight until final victory is achieved and an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital is established.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" forces continue to bombard Gaza, leaving dozens dead and many more wounded. Displaced Palestinians performed Eid prayers in the rubble of destroyed mosques, shelters and beside the ruins of their homes.

On March 18, the "Israeli" military launched a surprise attack on Gaza, causing the martyrdom of over 920 people and injuring more than 2,000, violating both a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 50,200 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been murdered, with over 114,000 others wounded, since the start of "Israel’s" onslaught on October 7, 2023.