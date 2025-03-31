US Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Capital Amid Ongoing Support for Gaza Against ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has launched a new wave of airstrikes on Sanaa, targeting Yemen in an attempt to pressure the country into halting its support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Late Sunday night, American warplanes carried out thirteen intense airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, with eight hitting the Al-Malikah area and five striking Sarf. These latest attacks followed an earlier round of bombings that left one civilian dead and twelve others wounded in two districts of Sanaa.

According to Yemeni sources, most of the US strikes have deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure. Washington, however, justifies its actions by claiming they are necessary to "protect freedom of navigation" in regional waters.

Yemen firmly rejects this claim, stating that its naval operations are solely directed at "Israel"-linked ships in an effort to disrupt the entity’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The latest US aggression comes after Yemen launched retaliatory attacks, striking an American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea and targeting Ben Gurion Airport near “Tel Aviv”, setting off air raid sirens across several parts of the occupied territories.

Earlier on Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s Armed Forces, revealed that over the past 24 hours, Yemen had engaged in three military confrontations with US naval vessels, including the USS Harry S. Truman.

These operations involved Yemen’s missile force, drone unit and naval forces, using domestically developed cruise missiles and combat drones.

Since October 7, 2023, Yemen has been striking American and "Israeli" targets in response to the brutal war on Gaza and the US-British aggression on Yemeni soil. These operations have successfully shut down “Eilat” Port, causing significant economic losses for the occupation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have reaffirmed their stance, stating that their attacks will not cease until "Israel" halts its military offensives in Gaza.