Imam Khamenei: Uprooting the Zionist Entity Is a Religious and Moral Duty

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a powerful sermon in Tehran, addressing the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, the role of Western powers, and the unwavering stance of the resistance.

"The Zionist entity continues to commit genocide in Gaza," His Eminence declared, condemning the ongoing massacres and warning that "this entity is exterminating people, committing horrific crimes, and may extend its aggression to other nations."

He highlighted the deep sorrow that overshadowed the holy month, stating, "The events in Gaza and Lebanon have left Muslims bitter and grieving throughout this Ramadan month."

His Eminence praised the remarkable Al-Quds Day rallies, describing them as "a magnificent display of unity that sent a clear message to those who seek to recognize the Iranian nation."

He denounced Western hypocrisy in enabling “Israeli” crimes, saying, "The colonizers turn a blind eye to the mass killings by the Zionist entity. Not only do they ignore these crimes, but they also smile upon them."

Exposing the brutality of the Zionist entity, Imam Khamenei emphasized, "This entity, acting on behalf of the colonizers, embarks on genocide and brazenly violates Syrian sovereignty."

He reminded the world of the scale of the ongoing massacres, declaring, "The Zionist entity recently committed crimes that claimed the lives of 20,000 children, while those who preach about human rights remain silent."

His Eminence also warned of enemy plots targeting Iran, affirming, "If they think of provoking internal strife, the Iranian people will respond just as they have in the past."

Addressing threats from the United States and its allies, he asserted, "The US threatens action against us, but any such move will be met with a firm and equal response."

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering stance, he declared, "The United States and the Zionist entity continue to threaten Iran, but they must know that if they dare to act, they will face a powerful retaliation."

He also condemned targeted assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi figures, stressing, "The enemy’s actions are blatant and shameless, as they have assassinated a large number of our scientists."

Concluding his speech with a resolute stance, Imam Khamenei stated, "Uprooting the Zionist entity is both a religious and moral duty, and it is upon everyone to fulfill their responsibility in this struggle."