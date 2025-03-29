Sheikh Qassem: We Will Not Allow Anyone to Weaken Our Strength in Confronting the “Israeli” Entity

By Al-Ahed News

His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s Secretary General, delivered a powerful speech to commemorate International Quds Day, emphasizing that this occasion is not merely symbolic but a defining moment in the ongoing struggle.

"International Quds Day is the day when the oppressed rise to challenge the arrogance of tyrants," he declared, underscoring the global significance of this confrontation.

He stressed that the region is undergoing a profound transformation, one that leaves no room for retreat. "We have reached a decisive juncture—there is no turning back. The coming phase will bring monumental changes with direct and far-reaching consequences."

The Hezbollah Chief highlighted the remarkable evolution of the Resistance, attributing its growing strength to the unwavering support it has received.

"With the steadfast backing of the Axis of Resistance, we have witnessed a historic shift—one that gave rise to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, elevating the Palestinian cause from a regional struggle to a global movement," His Eminence said.

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s deep-rooted commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating, "We do not see this as just a duty; we firmly believe in the absolute right to liberate our holy sites and uphold justice for the oppressed."

He further emphasized that Lebanon’s true interests align with supporting Palestine, stressing that "Our commitment to Palestine is not separate from Lebanon’s stability; rather, it is integral to our responsibility in defending the oppressed."

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s ideological foundation, the Resistance leader declared, "Our path is clear—we remain devoted to the legitimate leadership of His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, following the principles laid down by Imam Khomeini."

Concluding his speech with a resolute message, he stated, "Our loyalty to Al-Quds is unwavering. Hezbollah’s support is not just in words—it is sealed with blood, as demonstrated by the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a testament to our enduring pledge to stand by Al-Quds, no matter the cost."

The Hezbollah Chief reaffirmed that “We will not allow anyone to weaken our strength in confronting the ‘Israeli’ entity,” underscoring the Resistance’s unwavering commitment to defending Lebanon and its people.

While emphasizing Hezbollah’s firm stance, he also pointed out that “There is still time for political and diplomatic solutions,” signaling openness to efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through non-military means.

On Lebanon’s internal stability, the Resistance leader highlighted the crucial role played by Hezbollah and Amal in achieving political progress.

“We made a qualitative leap by facilitating the election of a consensus president and forming a functioning government, empowering it to undertake the responsibilities of state-building,” he declared.

He stressed that Hezbollah is “an integral part of this process, committed to strengthening Lebanon at all levels.”

Affirming the Resistance’s dual role, His Eminence stated, “We are both defenders and state-builders—Lebanon can only rise with the collective efforts of all its people.”

Sheikh Qassem further urged the government to focus on “initiating reconstruction efforts without allowing them to be tied to any external conditions.”

Turning to regional developments, His Eminence issued a clear demand: “‘Israel’ must withdraw unconditionally.”

He also addressed ongoing narratives concerning Syria, firmly stating, “The events and massacres happening there have nothing to do with Hezbollah at all.”

On Lebanon’s border security, the Resistance Leader stressed that “The Lebanese army is solely responsible for protecting citizens from any attacks along the Lebanese-Syrian frontier,” reinforcing the importance of national institutions in safeguarding the country.