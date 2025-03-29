Macron, Aoun Says ’Israeli’ Airstrike on Lebanon Ceasefire Breach

By Staff, Agencies

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, condemned "Israel's" airstrike on Lebanon on Friday, during a joint press briefing with the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Macron called the airstrike, which targeted a residential building in the southern Suburb of Beirut, "unacceptable", emphasizing that it constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreement that France sponsored.

He emphasized the need to uphold the agreed framework between Lebanon and "Israel." "Israel" acted unilaterally, which he deemed unjustified.

The French president highlighted that "Israel" did not provide any information or evidence of any action that could justify the strike, adding that he would discuss the attack with the US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "in the coming hours."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese president denounced "Israel's" actions, saying, "We condemn any attack on Lebanon and any suspicious attempt to drag Lebanon back into the cycle of violence," calling on "Lebanon's friends to move fast to prevent the situation from worsening and aiding Lebanon in applying international agreements.