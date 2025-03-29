Please Wait...

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech on the Occasion of the International Quds Day

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time, on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah IslamicResistance

