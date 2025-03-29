Trump Praises Modi, Confident Trade Tensions with India Will Resolve

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “very smart man” and a “great friend” following their recent discussions at the White House.

Trump praised India’s economic strategies, even as he raised concerns about the country’s high tariffs, which have been a point of contention between the two nations.

Despite these trade tensions, he expressed confidence that negotiations would yield a positive outcome for both countries.

Trump acknowledged the strong relationship between the two leaders, remarking that Modi was a “great friend” and a “very smart man,” adding that their discussions were productive.

Trump also noted that India is one of the highest-tariffing nations, but he believed that these tariffs would eventually decrease. “I think it’s going to work out very well between India and our country,” Trump stated.

Despite his praise, Trump continued to criticize India’s trade practices, specifically their high tariffs. He stated, “India is one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world,” and previously referred to the country as the “tariff king,” calling its import levies “very unfair.”

He also mentioned plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India, effective April 2, mirroring the tariffs they impose on the US.

Trump’s criticism of India’s trade barriers was coupled with comments about India’s restrictive trade practices, claiming it is nearly impossible to sell products into India due to these barriers. However, he noted that India had agreed to cut tariffs significantly.

To improve trade relations, India has pledged to increase energy purchases from the US and has already taken steps to reduce tariffs on certain imports.

Additionally, India is looking to acquire F-35 stealth fighters from the US, highlighting growing military cooperation.

Meanwhile, US tech company Starlink, backed by Elon Musk, is nearing final approval to operate in India, signaling a broader strengthening of economic ties between the two nations.