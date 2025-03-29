The Mossad: Exposing Atrocities and Human Rights Violations

By Mohamad Hammoud

Introduction

The "Mossad," Israel's intelligence agency, operates under the motto "By way of deception, thou shalt do war." Established in 1949, its mission includes intelligence gathering, covert operations, and counterterrorism. Although often viewed as elite, its history reveals a troubling pattern of human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and covert actions that undermine international law, leading to significant civilian casualties and global instability. This essay critically examines the "Mossad's" operations, recruitment strategies and documented atrocities, highlighting an organization that prioritizes results over ethical considerations.

The Mission and Objectives of the Mossad

The "Mossad" focuses on intelligence collection, counterterrorism, preventing the proliferation of non-conventional weapons, and facilitating Jewish immigration to "Israel." Its structure includes specialized units for espionage, psychological warfare, and assassinations. With an estimated $2.73 billion annual budget and 7,000 employees, it ranks among the largest intelligence agencies worldwide. Unlike agencies in democratic nations, the Mossad operates without parliamentary oversight, allowing it to act without legal or ethical constraints. Assassinations are approved by "Israel's" political leadership without judicial review, often using proxies to evade responsibility. This lack of accountability fosters a cycle of violence and undermines global trust in intelligence institutions.

For example, the "Special Operations Division" [Metsada] is responsible for conducting targeted killings and paramilitary actions, often carried out on foreign soil, which violates international sovereignty. Although "Israel" justifies these actions as acts of self-defense, they are widely viewed as extrajudicial executions and collective punishment, particularly against individuals in occupied Palestinian territories. Such justifications do not absolve "Israel" of its accountability under international law. Additionally, the "Mossad" infiltrates various organizations to gather sensitive information that serves "Israel’s" geopolitical interests and has been involved in the abduction of individuals, which frequently leads to instances of torture.

A History of Human Rights Violations

The operations of the "Mossad" have resulted in significant human rights violations, including unlawful killings and torture. Following the 1972 Munich Olympics attack, the "Mossad" launched "Operation Wrath of God," aimed at assassinating those responsible for the attack. This operation led to the targeted killings of several Palestinian leaders across Europe and the Middle East, often endangering innocent civilians and violating international law.

Moreover, the "Mossad" has engaged in false flag operations against its own allies to sabotage relationships with Egypt. In 1954, "Israeli" agents executed a covert operation by bombing American and British targets in Egypt, intending to frame local groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood or Egyptian Communists. The goal was to create instability and provoke Western intervention against Egypt, thereby encouraging Britain to maintain its military presence in the Suez Canal zone. Although this operation, known as the Lavon Affair, ultimately failed, it demonstrated the lengths to which "Israeli" intelligence would go to achieve its objectives.

In more recent years, the agency's use of Pegasus spyware to surveil journalists and activists has illustrated its intrusive and pervasive reach. Additionally, the kidnapping and torture of Mordechai Vanunu, an "Israeli" nuclear technician who exposed "Israel’s" nuclear weapons program, underscored the "Mossad's" blatant disregard for human rights and freedom of speech.

In 2010, the "Mossad" was implicated in the assassination of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh, a Hamas military commander, using forged passports from multiple countries to execute the operation. This incident escalated diplomatic tensions between "Israel" and several Western nations, further highlighting the controversial nature of the agency’s activities.

How the Mossad Recruits Agents

The Mossad employs a vast network of spies and informants to fulfill its missions. Recruitment often targets individuals willing to betray their country for financial gain, ideological beliefs, or coercion. Many recruits come from Jewish communities, where loyalty to "Israel" is highly valued. A notable example is Jonathan Pollard, an American Jew who served as a civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy and passed classified US military and intelligence documents to "Israel" between 1984 and 1985. Additionally, some recruits face pressure tactics, including threats or fabricated scandals. Universities and research institutions are prime recruitment grounds, where the "Mossad" seeks young professionals in technology and politics. The agency also exploits weaknesses in foreign security agencies, identifying disaffected officials who can be turned into assets.

The Global Consequences of Mossad’s Actions

The Mossad's unregulated operations have significant global repercussions, contributing to instability and human rights abuses. Its actions often lead to diplomatic crises, especially when carried out on foreign soil. Extrajudicial killings and cyberattacks set dangerous precedents, undermining legal accountability in international relations. Many operations result in collateral damage, increasing hostilities between "Israel" and its adversaries, which heightens the risk of broader regional conflicts.

Conclusion

The Mossad, like other "Israeli" agencies, has consistently demonstrated a troubling disregard for human rights and international law, prioritizing their operational goals over the value of human life. This mindset is often underpinned by the Talmud, specifically Sanhedrin 57a, which suggests that “a Jew who kills a gentile is not liable to human court and is not executed.” This belief fosters a dangerous perception that boundaries do not apply to non-Jews.

The Mossad's actions in Gaza and beyond have resulted in significant suffering for Palestinians, who endure not only military violence but also systemic oppression through policies such as collective punishment and torture. From targeted assassinations to cyberwarfare, the "Mossad" operates with minimal accountability, contributing to a legacy of global instability.

As the international community continues to confront human rights abuses, it is imperative to scrutinize and regulate intelligence agencies like the "Mossad" to prevent further atrocities and uphold the rule of law.