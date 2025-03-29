MP Raad: Hezbollah Committed to 1701, State Alone Not Able To Defend Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Loyalty to Resistance Bloc MP Mohammad Raad denounced "Israel's" aggression on Beirut's Southern Suburb [Dahyieh] on Friday.

In a speech during the Al-Quds International Day commemorations at the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon, Raad condemned the “Israeli” attack, expressing the Resistance's denunciation of all fabricated and contrived justifications.

He further emphasized that "The Resistance reaffirms its stance: it will counter the enemy’s schemes and any efforts to force Lebanon into normalization."

"The state alone cannot defend its country or protect its people. Some within it promote defeatism and surrender among the citizens, submitting to the enemy's plans and yielding to its will," stated the MP, highlighting that it is imperative for the leadership—the president and cabinet—to unify their patriotic rhetoric, especially during this pivotal moment.

Raad also called on the Lebanese government to strengthen national unity against the Zionist enemy and take practical steps to fend off dangers, expel "Israel" from occupied Lebanese territories unconditionally, and halt the aggression on Lebanon.

Responding to claims that Hezbollah is violating the ceasefire agreement, the MP said, "The Resistance, which signed the agreement, is committed to it and does not violate it," emphasizing that the Lebanese state should do its duty of deterring "Israel" and forcing it to halt its aggressions instead of justifying its failures.

In parallel, he affirmed that whoever thinks that the equation of Army-People-Resistance has ended and would not return should beware of fleeting "power intoxication", as governments come and go, while equations that martyrdom founds are immortal.

"Anyone in our country who claims exclusive authority over war and peace ignores reality—only the Zionist enemy wages war, perpetuating aggression and occupation," Raad continued.

“Al-Quds is not just a political issue, nor a mere dispute over land and borders,” adding that Al-Quds is a "cause that frees humanity in the region and the world."

Raad continued by saying that Al-Quds is not merely Palestine's capital – it is the heart of this earth and gateway to the heavens.

"By this sacred measure, it must unite all who believe, who fight for freedom, and who honor justice worldwide."