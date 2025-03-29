IRG Top Commander: Iran Capable of Striking Enemy Bases in Any Location

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri reaffirmed Iran’s military capabilities, warned against threats, and rejected any negotiations on its missile arsenals.

Tangsiri made strong remarks regarding Iran’s defensive posture, emphasizing that any attack on Iran will be met with a decisive response.

He categorically rejected any possibility of Iran engaging in negotiations over its missile arsenal or support for Resistance groups.

"Iran will never negotiate over its missiles or the capabilities of the Resistance Front."

The top Iranian general clarified that Iran seeks peaceful relations with its neighbors, assuring that Tehran does not pose a threat to other regional nations.

"We always extend a hand of friendship to the countries in the region. As Muslims, we do not pose any threat to our neighboring countries," he emphasized.

While stating that Iran has no intention of initiating war, Tangsiri stressed that any attack on Iranian interests or its people will be met with a firm response.

"We do not seek war and do not wish for it. However, if the enemy tries to harm our interests or attack our people, they must know that we will respond."

Regarding the possibility of blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Tangsiri clarified that while the decision lies with high-ranking officials, his forces would be responsible for carrying out such an order if given.

"Deciding whether to close the Strait of Hormuz is not my responsibility—it is in the hands of senior officials. However, if ordered, its execution is my duty."

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s message and threats, Tangsiri dismissed their significance, saying, "I have no knowledge of Trump's message, nor do I care to analyze it. I hear his threats, I observe his actions, and I prepare myself to counter them."

Tangsiri stated that Iran possesses the capability to strike enemy bases anywhere, adding that any location from which an attack is launched on Iran will be targeted in return.

"We have the capability to strike all enemy bases, wherever they may be. If an attack is launched against us from any geographical location, we will strike back at that exact place."

"No one can strike us and escape. Even if we have to chase them to the Gulf of Mexico, we would," he added.

In his final remarks, Tangsiri made it clear that Iran will not bow to pressure or threats. "We will not allow Trump to impose his will on us."