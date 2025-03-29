US: State Department to Formally Dismantle USAID

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department has formally notified Congress of its intent to “undertake a reorganization” that would effectively dissolve the US Agency for International Development [USAID], Washington’s primary funding channel for political projects abroad.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that while foreign assistance can serve national interests, the high costs and limited benefits associated with USAID-backed programs had prompted the decision to eliminate the majority of its initiatives.

“Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago… Thanks to President Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over. We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens,” Rubio said.

Rubio promised that truly “essential lifesaving programs” aligned with the administration’s America First priorities would be absorbed and carried on by the State Department, while the rest would be discontinued by July 1, 2025.

Trump launched the process of dismantling USAID shortly after taking office in January. Since then, thousands of employees have been fired or placed on leave, and billions of dollars in aid contracts have been frozen or canceled altogether, as part of Trump’s broader federal waste-cutting initiative led by the Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE].

The remaining staff were reportedly notified on Friday that “all non-statutory positions at USAID will be eliminated,” and that they would soon receive a termination date, either July 1 or September 2. A memo from Jeremy Lewin – the DOGE staffer-turned-deputy administrator of USAID – also warned personnel that they would not be automatically transferred to the State Department without “a separate and independent hiring process.”

The move to dismantle USAID and transfer its remnants to the State Department has faced legal challenges, including a temporary freeze imposed by a federal judge last week. However, on Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit ruled that DOGE had acted within its authority in reviewing and restructuring foreign aid programs. The court rejected arguments that the executive branch had overstepped its bounds by altering a congressionally authorized agency, stating that Congress had not explicitly barred such reorganization.

Trump had previously accused the organization of being run by “radical lunatics” and facilitating corruption “at levels rarely seen before.” His federal government efficiency tsar, Elon Musk, referred to USAID as a “criminal organization” and claimed that it had funded bioweapons research, among scores of other controversial programs.