Trump and Carney Hold ‘Extremely Productive’ Call Amid Trade Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump described his first conversation with Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, as “extremely productive” on Friday, following weeks of heightened tensions over tariffs and Trump’s controversial remarks about annexing Canada.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he and Carney agreed on “many things” and planned to meet after Canada’s April 28 general election. Carney, who took office two weeks ago, has made standing up to Trump a central theme of his campaign.

Carney’s office called the discussion “very constructive,” with both leaders agreeing to launch negotiations on a new economic and security framework immediately after the election. However, Carney reaffirmed that Canada would impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting April 2 in response to sweeping American levies.

“We’re not going to back down—we’re going to respond with force,” Carney said in a press conference, adding that Canada must look to Europe to strengthen ties with “reliable partners.” He stressed the need for a fundamental reimagining of Canada’s economy in response to shifting dynamics with the US.

Trump’s conciliatory tone in his post marked a departure from his recent confrontational stance, where he repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st US state and imposed or threatened tariffs. In contrast, his Friday statement notably referred to Carney by his official title and omitted any mention of annexation.