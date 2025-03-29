Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Surpasses 1k as Rescuers Race to Find Survivors

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand has exceeded 1,000, with rescuers tirelessly searching for survivors beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, on Friday afternoon, followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. The quake caused widespread devastation, destroying buildings, collapsing bridges, and buckling roads, particularly in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city with a population of over 1.7 million.

At least 1,002 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2,400 injured in Myanmar, according to the country’s ruling junta. The disaster also claimed around 10 lives in Bangkok, Thailand. However, communication disruptions have hampered the assessment of the full extent of the destruction, and officials expect the toll to rise significantly.

This was Myanmar’s strongest earthquake in decades, with tremors powerful enough to damage buildings as far as Bangkok, hundreds of kilometers away. In Mandalay, a centuries-old Buddhist pagoda was reduced to rubble, with one monk killed and several others injured. Many residents, fearing further tremors, have refused to sleep indoors.

The damage extended to critical infrastructure, including Mandalay Airport, which has been shut down after parts of its ceiling collapsed. This closure is expected to hinder relief efforts, as Myanmar’s rescue services and healthcare system have already been strained by four years of civil war following the 2021 military coup.

Recognizing the severity of the crisis, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing made a rare international appeal for aid—something previous military governments had historically resisted, even during past natural disasters. Myanmar has declared a state of emergency across the six worst-affected regions, and overwhelmed hospitals in Naypyidaw, the capital, have been forced to treat patients in open-air spaces.

International assistance has started to arrive. India has sent emergency supplies, including hygiene kits, blankets, and food, while China has dispatched an 82-person rescue team. The United States has also pledged support, with former President Donald Trump announcing American assistance.

Meanwhile, across the border in Bangkok, the earthquake triggered the collapse of a 30-story skyscraper under construction, killing at least 10 people and leaving up to 100 workers unaccounted for. Rescuers are using thermal imaging drones to locate survivors, with signs of life detected from at least 15 people trapped under the rubble.

In Bangkok, more than 2,000 buildings reported damage, and over 100 engineers have been deployed to assess structural safety. Around 400 residents were forced to spend the night in public parks, unable to return home due to safety concerns. The tremors also caused dramatic scenes across the city, with rooftop swimming pools overflowing and hospital evacuations forcing a woman to give birth outdoors and a surgeon to complete an operation outside.

As Myanmar and Thailand grapple with the devastation, the full scale of the disaster is still unfolding, with rescue efforts continuing amid mounting challenges.