US Intensifies Aggression Against Yemen Amid Ongoing Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The United States continues its aggression against Yemen, launching new airstrikes on multiple areas across the Arab country.

Yemeni media reported on Saturday morning that US airstrikes struck Saada, killing one person and injuring four others. Reports indicate that the US carried out 14 strikes on the outskirts of Saada city.

This latest attack follows a wave of US airstrikes targeting over 40 locations across Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, where residential buildings and shops sustained significant damage.

The US and its allies have escalated their military campaign against Yemen in response to the country's resumption of operations against "Israel," which were triggered by the entity’s renewed genocide in Gaza.

Washington has declared its intent to use overwhelming force until the Ansarullah resistance movement halts its anti-"Israel" operations.

Over the past several days, the US and the UK—Tel Aviv's staunchest backers—have relentlessly bombed Yemen, killing dozens, most of them women and children, in a desperate attempt to end Sanaa's military actions against "Israel."

US warplanes launched at least 15 air raids on the southern and northeastern areas of Yemen’s capital late Wednesday, including strikes near Sana’a International Airport.

On Wednesday morning, the US-led Western coalition also renewed its assault on the Sahar District in Saada governorate, which had already been targeted with two dozen airstrikes overnight.

Yemeni forces resumed their operations against "Israel" after the Gaza ceasefire collapsed, launching several attacks in solidarity with the besieged Palestinian strip.