llhan Omar Moves to Impeach Trump Officials over Yemen Strike Plots

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is drafting impeachment articles against three former Trump administration officials who discussed plans to bomb Yemen in a Signal group chat—a conversation that was accidentally exposed when a journalist was mistakenly added to the group earlier this month.

Omar is reportedly preparing impeachment charges against former Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who all participated in a chat.

The specific impeachment charges remain unclear, according to Truthout, as impeachment does not necessarily require a violation of criminal law.

US officials can be impeached for "high crimes and misdemeanors," a broad term that includes abuse of power or gross negligence in office.

Several Democratic lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have called on Donald Trump to dismiss the officials involved or demand their resignations.

A poll found that three-quarters of Americans were concerned by the administration’s use of Signal to discuss military operations.