Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

llhan Omar Moves to Impeach Trump Officials over Yemen Strike Plots

llhan Omar Moves to Impeach Trump Officials over Yemen Strike Plots
folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is drafting impeachment articles against three former Trump administration officials who discussed plans to bomb Yemen in a Signal group chat—a conversation that was accidentally exposed when a journalist was mistakenly added to the group earlier this month.  

Omar is reportedly preparing impeachment charges against former Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who all participated in a chat.

The specific impeachment charges remain unclear, according to Truthout, as impeachment does not necessarily require a violation of criminal law.

US officials can be impeached for "high crimes and misdemeanors," a broad term that includes abuse of power or gross negligence in office.  

Several Democratic lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have called on Donald Trump to dismiss the officials involved or demand their resignations.  

A poll found that three-quarters of Americans were concerned by the administration’s use of Signal to discuss military operations.  

 

Yemen UnitedStates DonadlTrump TrumpImpeachment

Comments

  1. Related News
llhan Omar Moves to Impeach Trump Officials over Yemen Strike Plots

llhan Omar Moves to Impeach Trump Officials over Yemen Strike Plots

2 hours ago
Trump Says US Will ’Go as Far as We Have to’ to Get Control of Greenland

Trump Says US Will ’Go as Far as We Have to’ to Get Control of Greenland

one day ago
UK Does Not Want to ’Escalate’ Donald Trump’s Trade Wars

UK Does Not Want to ’Escalate’ Donald Trump’s Trade Wars

one day ago
MTG Clashes with British Journalist, Tells Reporter to ’Go Back to Your Country

MTG Clashes with British Journalist, Tells Reporter to ’Go Back to Your Country

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 28-03-2025 Hour: 07:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot