Myanmar, Thailand Declare State of Emergency after Quake

By Staff, Agencies

The junta leadership in Myanmar has asked the international community to extend humanitarian aid to the nation hit by a deadly earthquake.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the southeast Asian country on Friday, prompting the ruling military leaders to declare a state of emergency in multiple regions.

There were reports of people missing, damage to buildings and casualties, including deaths.

The junta said the state of emergency was in effect in the worst-hit regions, namely, Sagaing, Mandalay, Naypyidaw, Magway, northeastern Shan State and Bago.

Speaking at a hospital in Naypyidaw, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told reporters at the medical center about the urgency of receiving aid.

“We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible.”

Casualty numbers have yet to emerge but the fact that the isolated military government is appealing for help — which it rarely does after natural disasters — suggests they could be on a large scale.

The powerful earthquake struck Myanmar at 11:50 am (local time) at a depth of 10 kilometers. It was also felt by people in neighboring Thailand.

People poured into streets in Bangkok, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in the Thai capital.

Thailand’s Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said 90 people were missing and several people were dead after a high-rise building collapsed.