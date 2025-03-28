Envoy: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Capabilities Not Negotiable

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad says Tehran will not negotiate on its ballistic missile capabilities amid indications that a letter from US President Donald Trump has included such a demand.

“We have just learned about the content of the letter. Its gist is that the other side is ready for negotiations, though the language of threat has been used in some sentences,” Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadeq told Iraq’s al-Sharqiya TV on Thursday evening.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that an official response to Trump's letter was “appropriately sent through Oman” on Wednesday.

However, no details have been released of the Iranian response nor the contents of Trump’s letter, which came as the Trump administration levied new sanctions on Iran as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign.

Ale-Sadeq stressed that military capabilities and components of the country’s ballistic missile program are in no way subject to negotiations.

“We will not negotiate on the subject of ballistic missiles. Only the nuclear issue would be discussed. If they lay down fair conditions that recognize Iran's full rights, we are ready to negotiate,” he said.

Ale-Sadeq said Iran will only engage in negotiations over its civilian atomic program, and other issues are not on the agenda of Iranian nuclear negotiators.

“Other matters are related to the Iraqi side or resistance groups. Resistance groups themselves should decide what to do,” the Iranian ambassador added.

Ale-Sadeq revealed that Trump, in his letter, has called for the dissolution or integration of anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units, better known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha'abi, into other Iraqi forces.

The Iranian ambassador also stated that Trump's call for the dissolution the PMU or its merger into other Iraqi forces is unacceptable to Iran, affirming Iran's stance on the matter.