’Israel’ Bombs Beirut, South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Following three "Israeli" drone strikes, "Israeli" occupation forces bombed and destroyed a building they had threatened earlier in Hadath in the Southern suburb of Beirut.

The building that was destroyed is situated next to two schools, as the bombs were dropped during a school day in a usually crowded area, during rush hour in the holy month of Ramadan.

Simultaneously, the occupation launched a wave of heavy airstrikes across south Lebanon.

Search and rescue operations are still undergoing in Kafr Tibnit in Southern Lebanon, in the Nabatiyeh governorate, where the "Israeli" warplanes destroyed a house earlier in the day.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Health Ministry issued a statement confirming that the "Israeli" raid on the town of Kafr Tibnit resulted in a new death toll of three martyrs, including one woman.

In addition, 18 people were injured today, including six children and eight women, during "Israel's" relentless raids in South Lebanon.

This comes after "Israeli" War Minister Katz said that Lebanon's capital, Beirut, was the equivalent of Kiryat Shmona, threatening action against the city.

"Israeli" warplanes targeted the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights, as well as the town of Kafr Tibnit in southern Lebanon.

"Israeli" aggression also targeted Birket al-Jabbour in Kfarhouna, Mount Safi in Jezzine, as well as Aramta and Sajad.

The outskirts of Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr near the Litani River came under intense artillery shelling. Simultaneously, "Israeli" strikes also targeted the vicinity of Yahmor al-Shaqif.

The "Israeli" artillery bombardment also hit the outskirts of Naqoura and Aita al-Shaab.

"Israel" also targeted the area between Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr and Kfarsir, while artillery and phosphorus shelling targeted the eastern vicinity of al-Khiam.