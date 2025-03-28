Millions March on Al-Quds Day to Support Palestinians Amid ’Israeli’ Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian people attended nationwide demonstrations on Friday morning to mark the annual International Quds Day in support of Palestine and in condemnation of the "Israeli" entity's genocidal crimes against Gaza.

Iranian people from all walks of life have poured to the streets to stage pro-Palestinian marches in over 900 cities across the country.

The mass rallies are held in many countries in the West Asian region, including Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, as well as many others across the globe.

Senior Iranian officials attended the rally in Tehran, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf about to address the event.

The demonstration commemorating the International Quds Day in Tehran kicked off at 10 am as people will converge on the University of Tehran from ten different routes.

The demonstrators in the rallies have hoisted the flags of the resistance and pro-Palestinian groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is going to deliver a speech before the Friday prayers in Tehran.

The International Quds Day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

This year’s Quds Day is marked against a backdrop of the "Israeli" entity's onslaught on the Gaza Strip.