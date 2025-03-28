Sayyed Al-Houthi: No Extent of US Aggression will Change Yemen’s Stance

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi has reiterated that the Arab nation will maintain its unwavering stance in support of Palestinians and their legitimate cause irrespective of the intensity of the US military aggression.

“It is impossible for the Yemeni nation to alter their stance in the face of the American aggression no matter how extensive it could be,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday evening on the eve of the International Quds Day.

He stated that there is no justification for US strikes against Yemen. Sayyed Al-Houthi said the US launched the onslaught against our country at the same time as the Gaza genocidal war to support the Zionist entity began.

Sayyed Al-Houthi noted that there is no rationale behind the US anti-Yemen attacks as they are being carried out in violation of the US constitution.

“They are simply being launched only within the framework of support for the Zionist entity and undermining Yemeni people’s pro-Palestinian position.”

The Ansarullah leader then called upon all walks of the Yemeni society to participate in Quds Day rallies en masse.

“The Quds Day reminds Muslims of their duty and responsibility towards the sanctities of the Palestinian people and their oppression.

“This year's Quds Day has coincided with unprecedented developments in various domains, particularly the ongoing massacre of the Palestinians in Gaza, hunger, and unmatched attacks on them,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

He stated that a joint and conspicuous political and media campaign is underway by the United States and the Zionist entity to obliterate the Palestinian issue, and materialize “Israel’s” expansionist ambitions.

“The US administration is speaking of displacement of Palestinian people, and now there is no longer any talk about peace and reconciliation. The Zionist entity’s attempts to Judaize the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and forcibly expel Palestinians from the West Bank continue unabated.”

Sayeyd Al-Houthi said the steadfastness of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, despite the extremely difficult situation and immense oppression they are enduring, marks a distinctive development in the history of Palestinians.

“Among other remarkable developments was the support of other fronts, including Lebanon for the Palestinian people,” he said, adding “Hezbollah played an important role in helping Palestinians and supporting Palestinian fighters and made great sacrifices in this regard.”

“Yemen also provided extensive assistance to Palestinians in various fields, and played a role in military operations targeting the depths of the occupied territories with missiles and drones. It prevented the movement of ships affiliated with the Zionist entity,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah chief also lambasted the United Nations for failing to take practical measures against the Zionist entity's crimes and the massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“The security of Palestinian people as well as regional and oppressed nations has no place in the UN Security Council's programs. Only the security of arrogant powers matters to the Council,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

He noted that the “Israeli” ambitions extend beyond Palestinian territories, and include other Arab countries.

He urged Arab countries to take action to nullify threats being posed by “Israel”.

The Ansarullah leader also cautioned regional countries against falling into US trap, warning that Washington seeks to exploit them for “Israel’s” benefit.

Sayyed Al-Houthi finally called for a collective action to confront and counteract the “Tel Aviv” expansionist policies, emphasizing the importance of unity and vigilance among Muslim states.