US Launches Another Barbaric Wave of Intense Strikes on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous blatant aggression on Yemen, the United States aircraft launched dozens of strikes on various areas in the Arab country, early on Friday.

Initial strikes targeted the northern parts of the capital, Sanaa, extending to the Sanaa International Airport and its vicinity, and at least two strikes directly targeted the airport.

As for the southern part of the Sanaa governorate, US aircraft executed at least one air raid on the al-Sawwaf district, while in the northern governorate of Saada, five airstrikes targeted the al-A'sayed district and two other strikes targeted the Al Salem district.

On the Yemeni coast, three US airstrikes targeted the al-Lihyya district in northwest Hodeidah, whereas another three airstrikes targeted the al-Jawf governorate in northeast Yemen.

This comes as civilian homes were badly damaged as a result of the strikes that targeted central Sanaa.

Two hours after the initial strikes were launched, eight other attacks were recorded on Jabal al-Aswad in the Amran governorate.

As a result of these strikes, the telecommunications network in Jabal al-Aswad went out of service after infrastructure was directly hit with five airstrikes. A total of 19 airstrikes targeted various areas in the Amran governorate.

Later, nearing Friday dawn, four airstrikes targeted the northwestern part of the Marib governorate.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Sanaa's Ministry of Health, Anis al-Asbahi announced that at least seven civilians were injured in the strikes that targeted central Sanaa, including two children.