Iran Sends Official Response to Trump’s Letter

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that his country has sent its response to the letter of the US President Donald Trump via Oman.

In a recent interview, Araghchi stated that the response includes a detailed letter outlining Iran’s stance on the current situation and directly addressing the points raised in Trump’s message.

He reaffirmed Iran’s firm policy of refusing direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats, emphasizing that while direct talks are off the table, indirect negotiations—similar to those conducted under previous administrations—can continue.

"Both [former] President Rouhani’s and the late President Raisi’s administrations engaged in indirect negotiations, and this approach remains an option," Araghchi said.

