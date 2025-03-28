Please Wait...

Iran: Direct Talks with US Meaningless under ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that direct negotiations with the United States on the country’s peaceful nuclear program are meaningless as long as a “maximum pressure” policy and military threats are in place.

Araghchi made the remarks while speaking in a phone conversation with his British counterpart, David Lammy.

Referring to conflicting positions taken by American officials on negotiations with Iran, he rejected the instrumental use of diplomacy to exert political and psychological pressure on Tehran.

Araghchi also referred to the contradictory positions and messages of American officials regarding negotiations with Iran, and considered the use of diplomacy as a tool for political and psychological pressure unacceptable.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a responsible view and in adherence to diplomatic custom, has reflected the US president’s response to the American side through the appropriate channels.

In parallel, the Iranian top diplomat voiced disappointment over unconstructive stances taken by some European countries and the European Union, including the imposition of sanctions on Iran under baseless pretexts.

He urged those European countries to reconsider their approach to Iran and issues related to the West Asian region.

In the telephone call, the Iranian and British foreign ministers welcomed the resumption of the work of the new Iranian and British ambassadors in London and Tehran and expressed hope that this development would help advance bilateral relations better and more smoothly.

Both sides raised some mutual consular issues and clearly expressed their views and concerns in this regard but emphasized the importance of maintaining communication channels between Tehran and London to pursue bilateral issues and other topics of interest to the parties.

The British foreign secretary congratulated the Iranian foreign minister on Nowruz and the New Year and emphasized the commitment of Britain and other European countries to pursue a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

