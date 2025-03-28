Imam Khamenei Calls for Magnificent Al-Quds Day Rallies

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the international Quds Day march on Friday “will, God willing, be one of the best, most magnificent, and most honorable marches".

“Al-Quds Day is always a sign of the unity and strength of the Iranian nation,” the Leader said in a televised message Thursday night.

His Eminence further asserted that “It is also a sign that the Iranian nation is steadfast and robust in its important, political, and fundamental goals, and will not abandon the slogan of supporting Palestine.”

Al-Quds Day, or simply Quds Day, is an annual, international day held every year on the last Friday of Ramadan to express support for Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, established Al-Quds Day in 1979 shortly after the Islamic Revolution in Iran to show solidarity with Palestinians. It has since become a symbol of resistance.

Imam Khamenei described the Quds Day march one of the honors of the Iranian nation.

“For the past 46 years, the fasting Iranian nation has participated in the Al-Quds Day marches in various weather conditions, with a turnout not only in large cities but also in small towns and villages,” the Leader said.

Imam Khamenei stressed that the importance of the Al-Quds Day march this year is more than in previous years.

“The nations of the world are on our side; those who know us are on the side of the Iranian nation, but some politicians and governments that are against us are spreading propaganda against the Iranian nation: they pretend there are differences and there is a weakness.

“Your march on Al-Quds Day will refute all these tricks and false statements,” the Leader said in his address to the Iranian nation.