Fresh ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon Leave Four Dead Despite Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

In fresh violations of a fragile ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, "Israeli" military aircraft have launched a string of airstrikes in the southern part of the Arab nation, leaving at least four people dead.

Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health stated in a report that an "Israeli" aerial raid targeted a vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif town of the Nabatieh governorate on Thursday, resulting in the death of three individuals.

One more Lebanese was martyred and another injured when an "Israeli" drone launched a guided missile at a vehicle in the Maaroub town of the Tyre district, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

An unnamed Lebanese security source said the drone “fired an air-to-ground missile at the civilian vehicle,” setting it on fire.

The source identified the victim as Hassan Naamah Sabra, a Hezbollah military commander from the town of al-Qantara in southern Lebanon, adding that his body was transported by civil defense teams to a hospital in Tyre.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" military alleged in a statement that the "Israeli" Air Force “struck and eliminated” Ahmad Adnan Bajjiga, a battalion commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, in an overnight attack on the southern Lebanese town of Derdghaiya.

The military accused Bajjiga of advancing and directing “numerous” attacks against "Israeli" settlers and troops, including during the past months.

So far, there have been no reports or confirmation from the Lebanese side concerning the "Israeli" claim.

Earlier on Thursday, "Israeli" artillery shelled the Dabsh neighborhood east of Yohmor al-Shaqif, with six shells landing in the targeted area.