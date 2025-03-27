Official: Russia Preparing for Visit by North Korean Leader

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has announced that his country is preparing for a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year.

The Russian diplomat said Thursday the upcoming visit was addressed during his visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name for North Korea, TASS reported.

"I have been to the DPRK myself just two weeks ago, where we discussed this issue among other things," Rudenko said.

"We always make preparations," he said in response to a question during a conference titled "Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda" being hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

Rudenko said discussions are also underway regarding a possible visit by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pyongyang to continue what he called a “strategic dialogue with our Korean friends.”

On March 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the invitation extended to Kim during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea last year remains in effect, though the timing of the trip has yet to be determined.

Kim traveled to Russia in 2019 and 2023. However, he has yet to make an official visit to the country.