Trump Says US Will ’Go as Far as We Have to’ to Get Control of Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will "go as far as we have to go" to get control of Greenland, ahead of a planned visit to the Arctic island by Vice President JD Vance that has prompted criticism from Greenland and Denmark.

Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will lead the U.S. delegation to visit the Pituffik military space base in the northwest of the island, having scaled back plans for a broader and longer visit.

The American group was originally planning to visit the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk, and a dog sled race.

Trump showed no indication of softening his ambition to take control of the island, which is an autonomous territory but part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"We need Greenland for national security and international security," Trump said, taking reporters' questions in the Oval Office.

"We'll go as far as necessary to secure Greenland for international security," trump added.

Trump added, "I view it from a security standpoint, we have to be there."

Trump also said that he understood "JD might be going," referring to the vice president, but did not offer any details about the trip.

Vance is expected to travel to Greenland on Friday.

Trump also said that he understood "JD might be going," referring to the vice president, but did not offer any details about the trip.

Vance is expected to travel to Greenland on Friday.

After the U.S. announced that the visit would be pared back to only include the Pituffik base, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the decision was "wise."